Новогодние песни для детей: праздничная и веселая подборка
Праздник уже на пороге, а дети на каникулах? Предлагаем подборку новогодних песен, которые точно не дадут грустить!
Редакция Семья 24 подготовила подборку праздничных и веселых песен.
Почему песни полезны для детей?
Пение и изучение песен положительно влияют на все аспекты жизни ребенка.
Как учить песни с ребенком
- Песни можно также учить на память, но процесс нужно превратить в игру.
- Можно включить караоке, так ребенок быстрее запомнит слова.
- Иноязычные песни лучше учить так, чтобы малыш понимал и перевод.
Это отдых, который принесет много пользы всем участникам.
Подборка детских новогодних песен
"Веселі дзвоники": текст песни
В очі сипле сніг
На саночках легких
Щодуху ми мчимо
Щоб привітати всіх!
Все біле навкруги:
Поля, ліси, луги
Міста і села одягла
Зима в пухкі сніги!
Передзвін, передзвін
Чути тут і там!
Передзвін, передзвін
Сповіщає нам:
Свято йде, свято йде
Двері відчиняй!
Свято йде, свято йде
Свято зустрічай!
А хто це в кожусі
Там на порозі сів?
Це ж Миколай прийшов
Хутчіш до нього всі!
У торбі для малят
Дівчаток та хлоп‘ят
Ніс подарунки, поспішав
Устигнути до свят!
Передзвін, передзвін
Чути тут і там!
Передзвін, передзвін
Сповіщає нам:
Свято йде, свято йде
Двері відчиняй!
Свято йде, свято йде
Свято зустрічай!
Святкові ліхтарі
Нам сяють угорі
І не страшний мороз
Веселій дітворі!
Хай віє сніговій
Виходь під сніг мерщій
Ми зліпим бабу снігову
І стрінем рік Новий!
Передзвін, передзвін
Чути тут і там!
Передзвін, передзвін
Сповіщає нам:
Свято йде, свято йде
Двері відчиняй!
Свято йде, свято йде
Свято зустрічай!
Смотрите видео: "Веселі дзвоники"
When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney: текст песни
When Santa got stuck up the chimney
He began to shout
You girls and boys won't get any toys
If you don't pull me out
My beard is black
There's soot on my back
My nose is tickling too, ooh
When Santa got stuck up the chimney
A-choo, A-choo, A-choo!
Twas on the eve before christmas day
When Santa Claus arrived on his sleigh
Into the chimney he climbed with his sack
But he was so fat he couldn't get back
Oh what a terrible plight
He stayed up there all night
When Santa got stuck up the chimney
He began to yell
Oh hurry please, it's oh such a squeeze
The reindeer's stuck as well
His heads up there in the cold night air
Now rudlophs nose is blue
When Santa got stuck up the chimney
A-choo, A-choo, A-choo
A-choo, A-choo, A-choo
A-choo!
Смотрите видео: When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney
We Wish You A Merry Christmas: текст песни
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding
And bring it right here
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
We won't go until we get some
We won't go until we get some
We won't go until we get some
So bring it right here
Смотрите видео к песне: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Little Snowflake: текст песни
Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake
Little snowflake
Falling from the sky
Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake
Falling, falling, falling, falling, falling
Falling, falling, falling, falling
Falling on my head
Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake
Little snowflake
Falling from the sky
Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake
Falling, falling, falling, falling, falling
Falling, falling, falling, falling
Falling on my nose
Смотрите видео: Little Snowflake
Frosty the Snowman: текст песни
Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul,
With a corncob pipe and a button nose
And two eyes made out of coal.
Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say,
He was made of snow but the children know
How he came to life one day.
There must have been some magic in
That Old top hat they found.
For when they placed it on his head
He began to dance around.
O, Frosty the snowman
Was alive as he could be,
And the children say he could laugh and play
Just the same as you and me.
Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul,
With a corncob pipe and a button nose
And two eyes made out of coal.
Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say,
He was made of snow but he came to life one day.
There must have been some magic in
That Old top hat they found.
For when they placed it on his head
He began to dance around.
Frosty the snowman
Knew the sun was hot that day,
So he said, "Let's run
And we'll have some fun
Now before I melt away."
Frosty the snowman
Had to hurry on his way,
But he waved goodbye saying,
"Don't you cry,
I'll be back again some day".
Смотрите видео к песне: Frosty the Snowman
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – текст песни
Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
Since we've no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
It doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought some corn for popping
The lights are turned down low
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll really hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
The fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbyin'
As long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
He doesn't care if it's ten below
He's sitting by the fire's cosy glow
He don't care about the cold and the winds that blow
He just says, "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow"
Let it snow
Oo-wee goes the storm
Why should he worry when he's nice and warm?
His gal by his side and the lights burn low
He just says, "Let it snow, let it snow"
I don't care!
The weather outside is frightful
But that fire is mhmm, delightful
Since we've no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow
It doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought lots of corn for popping
The lights are way down low
So let it snow, let it snow, let it snow (let it snow!)
When we finally say goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll only hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
The fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbyin'
Long as you love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Смотрите видео: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
"Тиха ніч, свята ніч": текст песни
Тиха ніч, свята ніч!
Ясність б'є від зірниць.
Дитинонька Пресвята,
Така ясна, мов зоря,
Спочиває в тихім сні.
Тиха ніч, свята ніч!
Ой, зітри сльози з віч,
Бо Син Божий йде до нас,
Цілий світ любов'ю спас,
Вітай нам, святе Дитя!
Свята ніч настає,
Ясний блиск з неба б'є,
В людськім тілі Божий Син
Прийшо нині в Вифлеєм
Щоб спасти цілий світ.
Тиха ніч, свята ніч!
Зірка сяє ясна,
Потішає серця,
Величає Христа.
Дитя святе, як зоря,
Нам світи, зоря ясна!
Смотрите видео к песне "Тиха ніч, свята ніч"
