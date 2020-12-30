Свято вже на порозі, а діти на канікулах? Пропонуємо підбірку новорічних пісень, які точно не дадуть сумувати!

Редакція Сім'я 24 підготувала добірку святкових і веселих пісень.

Читайте також Новорічні ігри та конкурси для дітей і дорослих на 2021 рік: 40 варіантів

Чому пісні корисні для дітей?

Спів і вивчення пісень позитивно впливають на всі аспекти життя дитини.

Як вчити пісні з дитиною

Пісні можна також вчити на пам'ять, але процес потрібно перетворити на гру.

Можна увімкнути караоке, так дитина швидше запам'ятає слова.

Іншомовні пісні краще вчити так, щоб малюк розумів і переклад.

Це відпочинок, який принесе багато користі всім учасникам.

Добірка дитячих новорічних пісень

"Веселі дзвоники": текст пісні

В очі сипле сніг

На саночках легких Щодуху ми мчимо Щоб привітати всіх! Все біле навкруги: Поля, ліси, луги Міста і села одягла Зима в пухкі сніги!

Передзвін, передзвін Чути тут і там! Передзвін, передзвін Сповіщає нам: Свято йде, свято йде Двері відчиняй! Свято йде, свято йде Свято зустрічай!

А хто це в кожусі Там на порозі сів? Це ж Миколай прийшов Хутчіш до нього всі! У торбі для малят Дівчаток та хлоп‘ят Ніс подарунки, поспішав Устигнути до свят!

Передзвін, передзвін Чути тут і там! Передзвін, передзвін Сповіщає нам: Свято йде, свято йде Двері відчиняй! Свято йде, свято йде Свято зустрічай!

Святкові ліхтарі Нам сяють угорі І не страшний мороз Веселій дітворі! Хай віє сніговій Виходь під сніг мерщій Ми зліпим бабу снігову І стрінем рік Новий!

Передзвін, передзвін Чути тут і там! Передзвін, передзвін Сповіщає нам: Свято йде, свято йде Двері відчиняй! Свято йде, свято йде Свято зустрічай! Дивіться відео: "Веселі дзвоники"

When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney: текст пісні

When Santa got stuck up the chimney

He began to shout

You girls and boys won't get any toys

If you don't pull me out

My beard is black

There's soot on my back

My nose is tickling too, ooh

When Santa got stuck up the chimney

A-choo, A-choo, A-choo!

Twas on the eve before christmas day

When Santa Claus arrived on his sleigh

Into the chimney he climbed with his sack

But he was so fat he couldn't get back

Oh what a terrible plight

He stayed up there all night

When Santa got stuck up the chimney

He began to yell

Oh hurry please, it's oh such a squeeze

The reindeer's stuck as well

His heads up there in the cold night air

Now rudlophs nose is blue

When Santa got stuck up the chimney

A-choo, A-choo, A-choo

A-choo, A-choo, A-choo

A-choo!

Дивіться відео: When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney

We Wish You A Merry Christmas: текст пісні

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year

Good tidings we bring to you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding

And bring it right here

Good tidings we bring to you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year

We won't go until we get some

We won't go until we get some

We won't go until we get some

So bring it right here

Дивіться відео до пісні: We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Little Snowflake: текст пісні

Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake

Little snowflake

Falling from the sky

Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake

Falling, falling, falling, falling, falling

Falling, falling, falling, falling

Falling on my head

Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake

Little snowflake

Falling from the sky

Snowflake, snowflake, little snowflake

Falling, falling, falling, falling, falling

Falling, falling, falling, falling

Falling on my nose

Дивіться відео: Little Snowflake

Frosty the Snowman: текст пісні

Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul, With a corncob pipe and a button nose And two eyes made out of coal. Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say, He was made of snow but the children know How he came to life one day. There must have been some magic in That Old top hat they found. For when they placed it on his head He began to dance around. O, Frosty the snowman Was alive as he could be, And the children say he could laugh and play Just the same as you and me. Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul, With a corncob pipe and a button nose And two eyes made out of coal. Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say, He was made of snow but he came to life one day.

There must have been some magic in That Old top hat they found. For when they placed it on his head He began to dance around. Frosty the snowman Knew the sun was hot that day, So he said, "Let's run And we'll have some fun Now before I melt away." Frosty the snowman Had to hurry on his way, But he waved goodbye saying, "Don't you cry, I'll be back again some day".

Дивіться відео до пісні: Frosty the Snowman

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – текст пісні

Oh, the weather outside is frightful But the fire is so delightful Since we've no place to go Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow It doesn't show signs of stopping And I brought some corn for popping The lights are turned down low Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow When we finally kiss goodnight How I'll hate going out in the storm But if you'll really hold me tight All the way home I'll be warm The fire is slowly dying And, my dear, we're still goodbyin' As long as you love me so Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow He doesn't care if it's ten below He's sitting by the fire's cosy glow He don't care about the cold and the winds that blow He just says, "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow" Let it snow

Oo-wee goes the storm Why should he worry when he's nice and warm? His gal by his side and the lights burn low He just says, "Let it snow, let it snow" I don't care! The weather outside is frightful But that fire is mhmm, delightful Since we've no place to go Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow It doesn't show signs of stopping And I brought lots of corn for popping The lights are way down low So let it snow, let it snow, let it snow (let it snow!) When we finally say goodnight How I'll hate going out in the storm But if you'll only hold me tight All the way home I'll be warm The fire is slowly dying And, my dear, we're still goodbyin' Long as you love me so Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Дивіться відео: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

"Тиха ніч, свята ніч": текст пісні

Тиха ніч, свята ніч!

Ясність б'є від зірниць.

Дитинонька Пресвята,

Така ясна, мов зоря,

Спочиває в тихім сні.

Тиха ніч, свята ніч!

Ой, зітри сльози з віч,

Бо Син Божий йде до нас,

Цілий світ любов'ю спас,

Вітай нам, святе Дитя!

Свята ніч настає,

Ясний блиск з неба б'є,

В людськім тілі Божий Син

Прийшо нині в Вифлеєм

Щоб спасти цілий світ.

Тиха ніч, свята ніч!

Зірка сяє ясна,

Потішає серця,

Величає Христа.

Дитя святе, як зоря,

Нам світи, зоря ясна!

Дивіться відео до пісні "Тиха ніч, свята ніч"